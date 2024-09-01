Yankees' Aaron Boone Reveals Why Jasson Dominguez Didn't Get Called Up
September 1 marks the day when MLB teams expand their 26-player rosters to 28 players for the rest of the regular season.
For the New York Yankees, this meant reinstating Anthony Rizzo from the 60-day injured list, designated left-handed reliever Josh Maciejewski for assignment, and recalling right-handed relievers Ron Marinaccio and Scott Effross from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Conspicuous by his absence was Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees' top prospect who has been dominating in the minor leagues of late.
This surprised many, given that Dominguez could have replaced the struggling Alex Verdugo in left field for New York.
But Yankees' manager Aaron Boone revealed the reasoning behind keeping Dominguez in Triple-A while speaking with the media before Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Certainly in the conversation, [and] will remain in the conversation moving forward," Boone said of Dominguez, per SNY. "When he comes up here, you're gonna want to play him every day. So he'll continue to remain in that conversation.
"I feel like over the last couple of weeks he's starting to play well, from coming back from the oblique injury," Boone continued.
Dominguez was placed on the IL on June 16 after suffering an oblique strain. But as Boone alluded to, he has refound his form at the plate since returning from that injury; proven by Dominguez amassing a .383 batting average, a 1.039 OPS, and 3 home runs over his last 14 games at Triple-A, per James Smyth.
Alex Verdugo, on the other hand, is hitting .197 with a .539 OPS and 2 home runs in his last 61 games with the Yankees.
"Tough call right now, but doesn't mean that doesn't change in a couple days, in a week, in two weeks whatever it is," Boone added about Dominguez's potential call-up. "But important for him to continue to play right now."
Despite Dominguez not getting the call on Sunday, the door appears open for him to get called up in the coming weeks.