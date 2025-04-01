Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Excellent Trade Deadline Acquisition Predicted To Have 30-30 Season

This emerging star for the New York Yankees has the potential to have a 30-home run, 30-stolen base season.

Nick Ziegler

Mar 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) follows through on a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium.
Mar 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) follows through on a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

It couldn’t have been a much better start to the year for the New York Yankees, who were able to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in the first series of the season. 

The Yankees came out red-hot against the Brewers to start the campaign, and they eased the concerns of many after the first series of the year. 

Offensive production was a concern for New York with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, Juan Soto no longer on the team, and not an ideal situation at third base. 

However, despite these issues, the Yankees scored 36 runs in the first series of the year, which included a 20-run outburst in the second game of the season. 

Obviously, with that type of production, a lot of players performed well on offense. 

Now, with expectations for the offensive potentially changing, the team will be looking to see what the upside for the roster is. 

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one bold prediction for each team in MLB. For the Yankees, he predicted that second baseman Jazz Chisholm would have a 30/30 season. 

“The 27-year-old has dealt with some injuries, but he has averaged 28 home runs and 36 steals per 162 games during his time in the big leagues," he wrote.

Chisholm was a great addition by New York at the trade deadline last year, and the team likely wouldn’t have had nearly as good of a season without him. 

Despite being mostly a second baseman in recent years, the slugger was unselfish and moved to third base for the Yankees. 

Defensively, he picked up the position quickly, and he was an excellent producer at the plate. 

After joining New York, he slashed 273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in just 46 games. 

When projecting a full campaign with the Yankees, Chisholm has All-Star potential and the ability to be one of the best second basemen in the league. 

While his numbers were great, especially for the Yankees, he does have a bit of an issue staying healthy. Last year was the most games that he has ever played, which the franchise hopes will become the norm. 

His quest for a 30/30 year is off to a good start. So far, the left-handed slugger has totaled three home runs in just three games. 

No member of the Yankees has reached the 30/30 plateau since Alfonso Soriano in the early 2000s. 

By no means is that plateau easy to reach, but Chisholm has the skill set to make it happen. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News