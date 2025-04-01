Yankees Excellent Trade Deadline Acquisition Predicted To Have 30-30 Season
It couldn’t have been a much better start to the year for the New York Yankees, who were able to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in the first series of the season.
The Yankees came out red-hot against the Brewers to start the campaign, and they eased the concerns of many after the first series of the year.
Offensive production was a concern for New York with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, Juan Soto no longer on the team, and not an ideal situation at third base.
However, despite these issues, the Yankees scored 36 runs in the first series of the year, which included a 20-run outburst in the second game of the season.
Obviously, with that type of production, a lot of players performed well on offense.
Now, with expectations for the offensive potentially changing, the team will be looking to see what the upside for the roster is.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one bold prediction for each team in MLB. For the Yankees, he predicted that second baseman Jazz Chisholm would have a 30/30 season.
“The 27-year-old has dealt with some injuries, but he has averaged 28 home runs and 36 steals per 162 games during his time in the big leagues," he wrote.
Chisholm was a great addition by New York at the trade deadline last year, and the team likely wouldn’t have had nearly as good of a season without him.
Despite being mostly a second baseman in recent years, the slugger was unselfish and moved to third base for the Yankees.
Defensively, he picked up the position quickly, and he was an excellent producer at the plate.
After joining New York, he slashed 273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in just 46 games.
When projecting a full campaign with the Yankees, Chisholm has All-Star potential and the ability to be one of the best second basemen in the league.
While his numbers were great, especially for the Yankees, he does have a bit of an issue staying healthy. Last year was the most games that he has ever played, which the franchise hopes will become the norm.
His quest for a 30/30 year is off to a good start. So far, the left-handed slugger has totaled three home runs in just three games.
No member of the Yankees has reached the 30/30 plateau since Alfonso Soriano in the early 2000s.
By no means is that plateau easy to reach, but Chisholm has the skill set to make it happen.