Yankees Eye Trade for Resurgent Ace to Strengthen Starting Rotation
The New York Yankees' starting rotation is going to get a whole lot better on Wednesday.
New York will have 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole back on the bump for the first time this season on Wednesday when the club takes on the Baltimore Orioles. Cole has been dealing with an elbow issue but finally is fully healthy and ready to help the Yankees make a run.
The Yankees have been the best team in baseball this season and now will get one of the top pitchers in baseball back in the rotation but this may not stop them from making a deal around the trade deadline.
New York has a real chance to do something special this season adding more depth to the rotation could be key. The Yankees already have dealt with multiple injuries to starters so it only makes sense to add another just in case.
One player who has been mentioned as a possible trade option on multiple occasions and could make a lot of sense is Detroit Tigers hurler Jack Flaherty, according to Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar.
"Adding another top-tier starter at the deadline would surely lessen the dependence on Cole & Co," Thosar said. "A reunion with a two-month rental like Luis Severino seems unlikely this soon after the Yankees let him walk.
"Swapping for young White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet, who has two more years of team control remaining, would be a strong option, but he's also dealing a career-high in innings pitched this season. Perhaps right-hander Jack Flaherty is the man for the moment since he hits free agency in the offseason and the Tigers could be shaping up to be sellers."
Flaherty has been fantastic so far this season with the Tigers and has a 3.01 ERA in 13 starts to go along with an eye-popping 100-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
If the Yankees are looking to add pitching this summer, they should give Detroit a call.
More MLB: Yankees Could Trade For Padres Gold Glove Winner To Fill Biggest Need