Yankees Eyeing First Base Upgrade With Superstar Slugger Being Great Fit
The New York Yankees seem to be gearing up to make a big move at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
This season is the Yankees' best chance at winning a World Series since 2009 and with the possibility of Juan Soto not returning in 2025, they should be doing everything possible to capitalize. Soto has completely changed the Yankees' lineup but there still are problems.
The first base spot pretty much has been a black hole for New York all season to this point. Anthony Rizzo was struggling before getting hurt and D.J. LeMahieu hasn't gotten his footing yet.
If the Yankees truly want to contend for a title, they are going to need a little more help offensively and are at least considering options at first base, second base, and third base, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Yankees are optimistic that Ben Rice will be able to contribute significantly at first base," Bowden said. "They're hoping Gleyber Torres has a much better second half and plays more like he did a year ago. They also need D.J. LeMahieu to contribute more now that he's healthy and get back to hitting line drives the other way.
"That being said, I'm told the Yankees front office is exploring the trade market to see what hitters could become available and are looking in particular at first base, second base, and third base for upgrades or better platoon-type options."
If they want an upgrade, they should look no further than Arizona Diamondbacks star slugger Christian Walker. He is on pace to club over 30 home runs for his third straight season and could be moved, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"While Mets first baseman Pete Alonso may be a prized commodity on the free agent market, and will be seeking at least $200 million, several teams may prefer signing Arizona's Christian Walker, who will also hit the market at a cheaper cost," Nightengale said. "Walker, a two-time Gold Glove winner, has averaged 35 homers and 98 RBI the past two seasons, and is on pace for 34 homers and 102 RBI this season."
He will be a free agent at the end of the season, but he is 33 years old and likely could be brought back at an affordable cost if the Yankees were to lose Soto. No matter what, the Yankees should be prioritizing the idea of winning the 2024 World Series, and landing Walker could help with that.
