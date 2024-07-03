Yankees Called One Of Top Landing Spots For Former MVP In Blockbuster Deal
The New York Yankees need a boost on offense and certainly could get one in the near future.
New York has struggled lately but with the trade deadline quickly approaching it is expected that the Yankees will end up making at least one or two moves to help the club out down the stretch.
The Yankees need a boost right now and one player who surprisingly was mentioned as an option is Chicago Cubs superstar Cody Bellinger by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer. He put together a list of the top landing spots for Bellinger and had the Yankees at No. 3.
"Trade Proposal: New York Yankees get (Center Fielder/First Baseman) Cody Bellinger; Chicago Cubs get (Catcher) Agustin Ramirez (Yankees No. 6)," Rymer said. "The Yankees have the No. 5 farm system in MLB, so they're a better trading partner for the Cubs just on that account. And since Ramirez has advanced to Triple-A, this trade would net Chicago a near-term solution for a catching spot that has produced minus-1.0 rWAR. However, the Yankees are already staring down an estimated $61.5 million luxury-tax penalty. Not a deal-breaker, perhaps, but one is inclined to assume they'll look for more affordable upgrades."
Bellinger seemed like a near guarantee to join the Yankees after all of the trade rumors last season but it didn't end up being the case. There were more rumors he would join the team in free agency, but New York went in a different direction.
There has been mutual interest in a partnership but nothing concrete has come out of it to this point. Maybe they finally will be able to link up this summer.
