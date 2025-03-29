Yankees Eyeing Return Date for Impact Reliever Barring Unforeseen Setback
With the season underway for the New York Yankees, the franchise is off to a nice start after a win on Opening Day and a historic power display in Game 2 that decimated the Milwaukee Brewers and their former starter.
Coming into the campaign, one of the main storylines about the team was the injuries.
With a plethora of key players starting the year on the injured list, the Yankees knew they might be challenged early on this season.
While it has been just two games, New York has gotten off to a good start with a nice balance between their pitchers and hitters.
Even though injuries have dominated the conversation, the Yankees will be getting one of their important relievers back soon.
Ian Hamilton will be starting his rehab assignment on Saturday and is expected to be back with the team on April 8.
The 29-year-old was sidelined due to a viral infection, and needed additional time to get his workload back up.
Fortunately, Aaron Boone isn’t expecting anything out of the norm with his rehab, and he could be back for their series against the Detroit Tigers.
Last year, Hamilton pitched well out of the bullpen, totaling a 3.82 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched. He was a bit better in 2023 when he totaled a 2.64 ERA, but he has been a good relief pitcher for the franchise.
The bullpen is projecting to be a strength of the team in 2025, especially with injuries to the starting rotation.
Hopefully, there are no surprises in the rehab assignment over the next week, and the right-hander is back in time for an important series against the Tigers.