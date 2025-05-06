Yankees Facing Another Tough Choice After Struggling Reliever's Latest Meltdown
The New York Yankees lost in dreadful fashion in a Monday night rain storm against the San Diego Padres after leading 3-0 heading into the eighth inning.
As has happened numerous times this year, the bullpen gave the game away, and at the center of things once again was their supposed new star reliever Devin Williams.
After coming in for the eighth inning with the three-run lead, Williams walked two and allowed a single before being yanked in favor of Luke Weaver.
Weaver surrendered all three of his predecessor's runs and one of his own for the Yankees to blow their fifth lead of the season in the eighth inning or later and continue the nightmare campaign for Williams.
The most significant trade acquisition of the winter for New York now has a 10.03 ERA and 1.97, both marks that are by far the worst of his career.
With 10 walks in 14 appearances after surrendering just 11 of them in 22 appearances last year, it has not been pretty for Williams.
Having already been moved from the closer role in favor of Weaver after multiple blown saves, things don't seem to be getting any better for the veteran, which could leave the Yankees with a very unpleasant decision.
Granted, Williams was pitching in the pouring rain on Monday and the lack of control can be somewhat excused, however, it is the continuing of a troubling trend for the 30-year-old.
It's highly unlikely New York would simply part ways with Williams after giving up a significant package to acquire him from the Milwaukee Brewers, but if things keep heading in this direction, they cannot afford to keep throwing him out there, either.
Williams will probably improve given that it's hard to get much worse from here, however, the trade has been a massive bust to this point, and it looks like he has been unable to handle the pressure of playing for the Yankees.