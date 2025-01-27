Yankees Fans React to This Viral Aaron Judge, Spencer Jones Comparison
The New York Yankees surely feel like they found a once-in-a-generation type of talent with 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge.
The fact that he put together one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history from a right-handed hitter last season proves them right. But aside from his staggering offensive output, Judge's massive frame — he's listed as 6'7", 282 pounds — combined with his extraordinary athleticism certainly isn't something that comes around often.
Then again, if there's someone else in professional baseball who can come close to mirroring Judge's size and athleticism, it's one of the Yankees' top prospects, Spencer Jones.
Jones (who is just 23 years old) is 6'6", 235 pounds, and also plays outfield. While his 17 home runs for the Somerset Patriots in 2024 don't necessarily jump off of the page, Judge only hit between 17-20 home runs in each of his three full minor league seasons.
Judge has clearly found a swing that fits his body type and is extremely effective at the game's highest level. This is why it makes sense for Jones to mirror the reigning AL MVP's swing.
And a January 22 X post from Fireside Yankees shows that he seems to be doing exactly that.
The post shows side-by-side footage of Judge and Jones swinging in practice and writes, "Aaron Judge and Spencer Jones' swings next to each other practically look IDENTICAL 🤯
"The Yankees might have the left-handed Judge in their system...".
It's important to note that Jones is left-handed, which means his video is flipped to make it look as if it's from the right side.
Yankees fans seem at odds over this comparison between the two hitters being made.
"6’7 also btw #babyjudge," one fan wrote.
Another fan added, "nothing against Fireside Yankees & I get why ppl compare prospects to MLB players but I hate these comparisons. Judge is headed towards the HOF with multiple MVPs. Spencer has struggled bigly in the minors. If Jones makes it to BX & it’s a 3 WAR player, that’s a massive success".
"makes sense," added a third.
Of course, just because Jones' swing looks similar to that of Judge doesn't mean he's destined to become an MVP. But it's still cool to see these swings side-by-side.