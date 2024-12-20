Yankees' Free Agent Target Christian Walker Signs With Rival; Where Can They Pivot?
One of the New York Yankees' first base targets has instead landed with one of their biggest rivals.
Christian Walker, formerly of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has officially signed with the Houston Astros, pending a physical. Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Friday morning that the two sides were in "serious talks" and progressing towards a deal, while fellow insider Jim Bowden reported that the deal was done around noon. Bob Nightengale of USA Today later reported the details of the contract, being a three-year, $60 million deal.
Walker was considered one of the Yankees' best options to fortify first base thanks to his combination of power and elite defense; he has won the last three NL Gold Glove Awards at first, while blasting 95 home runs during that span. However, the Astros themselves were in dire need of a first baseman, especially after the disastrous tenure of José Abreu.
Shortly after reporting the terms of Walker's contract, Nightengale confirmed the Yankees' interest in the 33-year-old. The Bronx Bombers ultimately chose to back out due to the Diamondbacks having offered Walker a qualifying offer; this would have resulted in the Yankees giving Arizona a draft pick as compensation (these picks can become extremely important, as the Yankees drafted Aaron Judge with a compensatory pick in 2013 as a result of the Cleveland Indians signing Nick Swisher). New York is now looking at short-term first base options such as Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana.
Of these two options, the 38-year-old Santana would be preferable due to his switch-hitting ability, exceptional plate discipline, good power (23 home runs), and resurgent defense (won the 2024 AL Gold Glove Award at first). In contrast, the 37-year-old Goldschmidt is a right-handed batter coming off two seasons of declining production.
The trade market may also come into play yet again for the Bronx Bombers, who can look at options like Nathaniel Lowe or Josh Naylor, both of whom are steady left-handed bats that play good defense at first.
The Yankees do have in-house options at first, those being Ben Rice, Oswaldo Cabrera, and DJ LeMahieu. Of these three, Rice would be the best choice due to his youth (25 years old) and emerging skillset; however, due to his struggles during a brief MLB stint last season, it is unknown if he is ready to move into a full-time role. Meanwhile, Cabrera is best suited as the team's superutility player, while LeMahieu is another utility option, in addition to enduring the worst season of his career in 2024 (-0.5 fWAR). It is also worth mentioning that recent trade acquisition Cody Bellinger is more than capable of playing the position due to his experience, but he is an even greater asset in the outfield, having won a Gold Glove in right field back in 2019.
Nightengale's report also indicates that the Yankees are out on New York Mets' superstar first baseman Pete Alonso, who, like Walker, received the qualifying offer that entitles his team to draft pick compensation; Alonso will likely be the most expensive first base option due to his past success across town (226 home runs since 2019).