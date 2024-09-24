Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Get Encouraging Update on Injured Reliever

The Yankees may get this reliever back just in time for the postseason.

Joe Najarian

Sep 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jake Cousins (61) follows through on a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
It shouldn't be too long before Jake Cousins takes the mound again for the New York Yankees.

The right-hander went through an injury scare in his last pitching appearance; on September 19 against the Seattle Mariners, Cousins threw just six pitches with noticeably reduced velocity before departing. On Sunday, he would be placed on the 15-day injured list, with the injury identified as a right pectoral strain.

Fortunately, an update on Cousins would come in just two days, and was much more encouraging.

Numerous reports stated that Cousins left his visit with Dr. Chris Ahmad (the team's physician) feeling "very encouraged," and that an MRI on the pec didn't reveal anything concerning.

With Cousins' injury less severe than initially thought, the plan for the 30-year-old is to take a few days off before throwing again. He is targeting October 5 as the date for his return, which would be Game 1 of the ALDS.

Cousins, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations on March 31, has been a significant revelation in the Yankees' bullpen. After being called from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 27, the righty logged a 2.34 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, with 48 strikeouts against 17 walks. Developing a wipeout slider, Cousins began to appear in more high-leverage situations over the summer before becoming one of the team's primary setup men.

Even with the loss of Cousins, New York's bullpen has been fantastic lately; since September 6, they've allowed only nine runs (seven earned) over their last 58.1 innings, amounting to a microscopic 1.08 ERA. The relief corps are peaking at the right time, and they should become even stronger with Cousins seemingly well enough to pitch in the playoffs.

Joe Najarian

