Yankees' Gleyber Torres Gets Honest About Upcoming Free Agency
NEW YORK - Gleyber Torres has been an underrated catalyst in the New York Yankees' postseason success so far, as the team is just three wins away from their first AL pennant since 2009.
The second baseman has posted a .821 OPS with a home run and drawn six walks out of the leadoff spot in five games between the ALDS and ALCS, serving as a spark plug at the top of the lineup.
But it wasn't all sunshine and roses for Torres this season given the fact that he got off to a horrific start in a contract-year.
Admittedly, Torres found himself thinking about his upcoming free agency at times during the regular season.
"Sometimes I just think like, 'If I don't do right, maybe I'm not going to sign here. Maybe I'm going to some other place," Torres told reporters prior to Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.
Despite finishing with a .257 average, a .708 OPS and 15 homers in 154 games, Torres was much better in the second-half of the season, hitting .292 with a .780 OPS in his final 61 games.
Back in July, Torres revealed to The Athletic that he went back to Tampa to work on his swing at the hitting facility he co-owns with close friend and former Yankee teammate Gio Urshela. It was there that he worked with someone “who knows me and knows my swing and all my routines," but is not his personal hitting coach, per Kuty.
It appears that his All-Star break reset helped him salvage a poor first half.
Torres has been one of the better hitting second baseman in the league across his seven seasons in the big-leagues, which have all come with the Yankees. While he found himself thinking about free agency during the season, Torres is now focused on helping the Bronx Bombers capture their first World Series title in 15 years.
Torres will hit the free agent market this winter for the first time in his career.