Yankees Going After NL Reliever of the Year on Trading Block

The New York Yankees are showing serious interest in one of baseball's best relievers.

Sep 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after picking up a save in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
While the New York Yankees already have a competent closer in Luke Weaver, they seem keen to keep bolstering the back end of their bullpen this offseason.

There are multiple high-level relievers available in free agency. However, the Milwaukee Brewers have made it clear that elite closer Devin Williams is on the trade block.

And in a December 9 article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon asserted that the Yankees are already showing serious interest in acquiring Williams.

"Devin Williams is attracting an overwhelming amount of interest on the trade market, with at least 10 teams contacting the Milwaukee Brewers about the star closer," the article wrote.

"According to league sources, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are among the teams expressing interest in Williams, a two-time winner of the Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League’s top reliever.

"Williams, 30, is projected to earn $7.7 million in his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent," the article continued.

Williams posted a 1.25 ERA and 14 saves during the 2024 regular season after missing much of the year due to a stress fracture in his back.

The biggest red flag when it comes to Williams is his appalling 23.14 career playoff ERA. But given that Williams has established himself as one of baseball's premier bullpen arms over the past few seasons, it's easy to see why he's attracting so much interest on the trade market.

New York pairing Williams with Weaver would make for a compelling 1-2 punch in the back of their bullpen come 2025.

