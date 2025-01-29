Yankees’ Infield Target Signs With AL East Rival Rays
With just weeks ahead of the start of Spring Training, another utility infielder that the New York Yankees were linked to is now off the market.
As first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, former San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim has signed a two-year deal worth $29 million with the Tampa Bay Rays. The deal includes an opt-out after the 2025 season and represents a significant raise from his four-year $28 million contract from the Padres.
The Yankees were reportedly interested in Kim’s services this offseason, especially after the departure of second baseman Gleyber Torres in free agency. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely moving back to his natural position at second base, which leaves a glaring hole at third base. As of now, the Yankees are likely going to enter Spring Training with a competition between Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu at the hot corner.
Kim is a plus defender with tremendous versatility. During his four seasons in San Diego, he played shortstop, second base, and third base, while accumulating a career fielding percentage of .982, 48 defensive runs saved, and just 31 errors across 540 games.
At the dish, Kim has strong on-base skills and a solid combination of contact and speed. Over his four years in San Diego, Kim slashed .242./.326/.380 with 47 home runs and 78 stolen bases. He also has a K: BB ratio of 372:206 which exhibits his patience at the plate. These two skillsets would have made him an ideal top-of-the-order or leadoff man, especially since one of New York's needs is a table-setter for Aaron Judge.
The Yankees have been linked to a long list of infielders this offseason, including Nolan Arenado, Jorge Polanco, and Alex Bregman; Bregman, still a free agent, is likely out of the Yankees’ budget for now, and reports of him returning to Houston have picked up in recent days. But as that list continues to narrow down, the urgency to get an infielder will increase.