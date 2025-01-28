Could Yankees Make a Late Play For Nolan Arenado?
The New York Yankees have done an admirable job of re-building the roster after the departure of Juan Soto in free agency. But with just over two weeks until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training, the team still has a couple of glaring holes to fill.
On Monday’s episode of Baseball Night in New York, MLB insider and Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch revisited the idea of a potential match between the Yankees and third baseman Nolan Arenado. It was a rumor that was swirling during the early days of the offseason, especially after it became clear the Yankees would not be bringing back Gleyber Torres. But at the end of December, a report surfaced that the Yankees were not interested in making a trade for the eight-time All-Star.
Now, with time running out in the offseason, Hoch believes that the Yankees should re-consider a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have been open about their desire to deal Arenado and have been recently linked to the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners. Arenado had not listed the Yankees as a team he would waive his no-trade clause for, but is known to be close friends with former teammate and current Yankee Paul Goldschmidt and team captain Aaron Judge.
“Another infielder would be ideal. You know, I tell you what Sal, I keep waiting for them to come back around on Nolan Arenado. That’s someone the Cardinals are motivated to move before Opening Day," Hoch said.
Hoch acknowledged that the interest in Arenado “stalled” earlier in the offseason and that moving Marcus Stroman’s contract could be a blocker. If the Yankees could move on from Stroman’s $18 million salary, it would go a long way in being able to take on Arenado’s $21 million deal for 2025.
Arenado is a ten-time Gold Glove Award winner and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner. But in 2024, he slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI in 152 games; this was Arenado’s worst statistical offensive season since he broke into the league in 2013. Despite his offensive skills potentially declining, Arenado still led the league with 103 put-outs and a solid .977 fielding percentage, so he could still be valuable on defense.
Assuming that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is moved back to second base (his natural position), the Yankees would likely play DJ LeMahieu at third base as of now; LeMahieu is coming off the worst season of his career after batting a meager .204 in 67 games. With this in mind, a trade for Arenado would be an upgrade.