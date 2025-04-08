Yankees Infielder Looks Poised for First Career All-Star Appearance
Based on the way doom and gloom was being cast headed into the season by fans and media alike, the New York Yankees have gotten off to a fairly solid start this season.
Winning six of their first eight and off to a 6-4 start overall following a Monday loss in the snow against the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees have for the most part weathered the injury storm with a defined rotation emerging backed up by an offense which has been crushing the ball.
Naturally, Aaron Judge gets the lion's share of the credit there and rightfully so with the 32-year-old putting up MVP numbers again, but a ton of the juice this lineup has is coming from a fairly surprising source who is looking like he has taken the next step offensively.
Anthony Volpe burst onto the scene his rookie season by winning a Gold Glove, though he has struggled at the plate through huge portions of his first two years in the big leagues.
Playing nearly a full season in both 2023 and 2024, Volpe entered this season with a career slash line of .228/.288/.373 with 33 home runs and 120 RBI in 319 games.
This year, Volpe looks like an entirely different player swinging the bat than he has throughout his career thus far.
Through the first 10 games of the season, Volpe has slashed .268/.333/.634 with four home runs and 12 RBI, still flashing the leather in the field as well.
The powerful start from Volpe has helped New York get off to a start where they are leading baseball in numerous offensive stats including home runs and OPS.
Whether or not the famous or rather infamous torpedo bat has anything to do with Volpe's sudden power surge is unknown, though frankly it's not really relevant either.
It's still early, but the soon-to-be 24-year-old has found another offensive gear and has been perhaps the most pleasant surprise on the team over the first week and a half.
For all the moaning and groaning -- which for the record was all more than fair -- about this Yankees lineup not being strong enough to win this year and management not doing enough this offseason, Brian Cashman put his faith strongly in some serious internal development.
With Volpe, that faith has paid off in a big way so far this season.
The youngster certainly needs to prove he can keep it up, but he without a question looks the part of not only a critical piece of the puzzle for New York right now, but also that of an All-Star caliber player.