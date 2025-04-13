Yankees Injured Starting Pitcher Set To Return Against Kansas City Royals
The New York Yankees are set to get a much-needed boost for their rotation to begin next week.
While the offense has been electric to start the season for the Yankees, the starting rotation has been a mess of late.
Aside from Max Fried, none of the starters have been pitching well, with all four having an ERA over 5.00.
Furthermore, Marcus Stroman, who hasn’t been pitching well, was placed on the injured list with a knee injury.
Fortunately, help is on the way in the form of Clarke Schmidt, who is set to make his season-debut against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
The right-hander will be sliding in to take the place of the injured and struggling Stroman, who might have been the odd man out of the rotation even before he was injured.
Schmidt will provide the rotation with some hope next week, and this unit needs it.
Last year, the right-hander was very good, totaling a 5-5 record and 2.84 ERA in 12 starts. Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, staying healthy has been an issue.
New York is going to be relying heavily on him once he returns, especially considering the struggles of nearly everyone else in the rotation.
Schmidt has the potential to be an impact pitcher and help this team immensely, but this unit is still likely to be a problem.
As the Yankees try to keep their heads above water with all the injuries, it is welcome news to have the talented right-hander back in the rotation next week.