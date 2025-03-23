Yankees Injuries Require Adjustments to Opening Day Starting Rotation
The New York Yankees are gearing up for the 2025 regular season, which kicks off on Thursday as they host the Milwaukee Brewers.
The spring has been tumultuous for the team, marred by injuries that have forced the organization to move forward with a roster that can compete until some key players return.
In the first edition of the Spring Review, the offense was discussed. Facing similar trouble with the pitching staff, it will be all hands on deck.
The starting rotation has been established, albeit quite different from initial projections. The Yankees will rely on these pitchers to ensure that the early months of the season don’t create a significant deficit to overcome when reinforcements arrive.
Carlos Rodon, who is now the de facto ace alongside Max Fried, will take the mound on opening day. Yankees fans must now rally around Rodon, hoping for victory rather than lamenting what could have been had Gerrit Cole made the start.
The Yankees' pitching staff has had its challenges, but injuries present opportunities for others. The team is hoping some veterans, like Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman, can fill the gap at least temporarily.
So far this spring, the rotation has performed respectably, ranking seventh in Major League Baseball with a 4.45 ERA, ninth in WHIP at 1.38, and holding opponents to a .241 batting average.
Carlos Rodon
Rodon, 32, is coming off a strong 2024 season and is poised to further establish himself as an elite pitcher. His last spring outing against the Detroit Tigers was effective, throwing three scoreless innings. However, there is a minor concern as his four-seam fastball velocity dropped to 93.5 mph, compared to his average of 95.4 mph in 2024.
Max Fried
Fried, who joined the Yankees in the offseason, has also shown promise this spring. In 10.2 innings pitched, he has allowed three earned runs on five hits, with a WHIP of 0.56 and a batting average against of .135. While his velocity was slightly down in his last outing, it’s not yet a significant concern.
Marcus Stroman
The enigmatic Stroman finds himself right in the middle of the rotation, something that he decided to demand a few weeks ago. There is something to be said for a guy that wants the ball in any situation and competes.
Stroman has had an up-and-down 2025 season, seeking to fill the void left by Cole and Luis Gil. This spring, he has a 4.66 ERA in 9.2 innings with a WHIP of 1.14, while opponents are batting .243 against him.
Carlos Carrasco
Carrasco, after a stint with the Cleveland Guardians, has experienced a resurgence at age 38. This spring, he has pitched 16 innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, striking out nine. In his last outing against the Atlanta Braves, he threw five shutout innings on two hits, although his velocity was also a bit lower.
Will Warren
Warren, 25, has earned a spot in the rotation after showing promise this spring. His fastball has been clocked at 95 mph, and while he still needs to improve his location, there are expectations he could break out as the Yankees' surprise pitcher this season.
Manager Aaron Boone faces a challenging season ahead, as the Yankees compete in one of baseball’s toughest divisions with all teams capable of winning the title.