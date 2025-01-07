Yankees Interested in Jorge Polanco as Infield Option
The New York Yankees’ offseason search for infield help has turned towards one of the remaining veterans on the free agent market.
Mark Sanchez of The New York Post has reported that the Yankees have checked in on infielder Jorge Polanco. The Yankees have been trying to fill the void at second base left by free agent Gleyber Torres who took a new deal earlier this month with the Detroit Tigers.
Earlier in the offseason, it was believed the Yankees would be moving infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to his natural position at second base. Given the lack of third basemen on the market, the Yankees could be setting their sights on adding a new second baseman to the roster instead.
Polanco has played eleven major league seasons, mostly for the Minnesota Twins. He has a career slash line of .263/.330/.435 with 128 home runs and 492 RBI. The veteran infielder is also a switch-hitter which adds another degree of versatility to the batting order.
Over his 950 MLB games, Polanco has suited up at multiple infield positions. He’s played 501 games at shortstop, 392 games at second base, and has even logged 24 games at third. The Yankees could be looking into Polanco as another super-utility option that can fill in as needed around the infield. However, that is a role that Oswaldo Cabrera already claimed.
Polanco is coming off of a down year plagued by an ongoing knee injury. He underwent surgery in October and should be ready to go by Opening Day, per The Post. Polanco had a $12 million club option for 2025 that was declined by the Mariners.
In recent days, the Yankees have been linked to San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez as well as former Colorado Rockies free agent Brendan Rodgers. The Yankees have also checked in on free agent third baseman Alex Bregman but it appears that the former Houston Astro is destined for another club.
If the Yankees don't wind up with Polanco, Arraez or Rodgers, they could look to bring in Paul DeJong, Whit Merrifield, Yoan Moncada, Ha-Seong Kim, Jose Iglesias or Kiké Hernandez. They could also explore the trade market for Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm or Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.
