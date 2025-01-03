Insider Reveals Yankees Will Move Jazz Chisholm Back to Natural Position
Heading into 2025, the New York Yankees will field a much different infield than the one we last saw in the World Series.
On this year’s first episode of Yankees Hot Stove, insider Jack Curry revealed that believes the Yankees will be shifting Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base. The move comes just days after long-time Yankee Gleyber Torres signed a new deal with the Detroit Tigers; Torres had manned the keystone position since his MLB debut with New York in 2018.
Chisholm, a natural second baseman, was acquired midway through last season from the Miami Marlins. With Torres at second, Chisholm was forced into learning to play third base for the second half of the year and playoffs. In 1,330.1 career innings at second, he has posted an impressive seven defensive runs saved, eight outs above average, and six fielding runs. Although he held his own at third (six outs above average, five fielding runs, albeit -2 defensive runs saved) thanks to his athleticism, Chisholm moving back to his natural position should significantly help the Yankees' infield defense, on top of being easier for him to re-learn.
Yankees fans will recall that fundamental defense was the team's Achilles heel in their World Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably in a disastrous fifth inning in the decisive Game 5. Moving Chisholm and adding Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger, replacing Torres, Anthony Rizzo, and Juan Soto, respectively, should prove to be an immediate defensive upgrade.
This also opens up the Yankees to pursue a potential upgrade at third base, either now or later in the season. Heading into spring training, the Yankees could move forward with either DJ LeMahieu or Oswaldo Cabrera, although both players would leave a lot to be desired both in the field and at the dish.
The Yankees had previously been linked to free agent Alex Bregman and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, although Curry has been quick to dismiss those rumors in recent weeks. In a relatively weak third base free agent class, Bregman is easily the cream of the crop; however, while the Yankees reportedly like Bregman, the team has concerns over how his offense would translate to Yankee Stadium, on top of having to sacrifice a draft pick by signing him (due to the Houston Astros extending a qualifying offer to Bregman). As for Arenado, the Yankees are unwilling to take on the majority of his contract in a potential trade with the Cardinals.
For now, the Yankees will be monitoring how the rest of the offseason unfolds before rushing into a decision to fill their infield void.
"I do think that they're still pondering other moves. I'm sure they wouldn't mind adding another infielder," Curry said.