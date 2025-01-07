Yankees Have Reportedly Spoken With Lefty Reliever Andrew Chafin
The New York Yankees have beefed up their bullpen this offseason, but they are still in need of another left-handed relief arm.
There are a few different routes the Yankees can go to bring in a southpaw for their 'pen with the best options being the high-priced Tanner Scott, familiar face Tim Hill and veteran Andrew Chafin.
The Yankees have been linked to Hill throughout the offseason and a reunion may still occur. That said, New York is also showing interest in one of the other top names available.
As MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported, the Yankees have had discussions with Chafin and his camp.
Chafin signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal to go back to the Detroit Tigers last offseason before getting dealt to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline. The lefty posted a 3.51 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 56.1 innings between both clubs.
It's possible that Chafin, who turns 35 in June, could be had for a similar type one-year deal. This move would make sense for the Yankees as they're looking to add a southpaw to shore up their bullpen.
Chafin was one of the best relievers in baseball in 2021 and 2022, but has been trending in the wrong direction the past two seasons. Chafin had a rough 2023 campaign, where he posted a 4.73 ERA in 51.1 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers (5.82 ERA).
While 2024 was a bounce-back campaign for the veteran hurler, Chafin struggled upon joining the Rangers with a 4.19 ERA in his last 19.1 innings after producing a 3.16 ERA in 37 innings with the Tigers.
Chafin also had troubles against left-handed batters last season, who hit .273 against him. Walks have been an issue as well as the lefty had 5.0 BB/9 and 4.9 BB/9 across the last two years.
However, for his career, lefty hitters are batting just .231 against him and he has walked only 3.8 batters per nine to go along with 9.8 K/9.
The Yankees are known for fixing relievers and if they were to sign Chafin it is not out of the realm of possibility that they would be able to get the most out of a proven arm.
Reuniting with Hill shouldn't be ruled out after the reclamation project quickly emerged as one of the team's most reliable bullpen arms with a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings in 2024.
But the Yankees are also showing interest in Chafin who would be a solid replacement option if they don't wind up retaining Hill.
The Yankees have already added All-Star closer Devin Williams and high-strikeout righty Fernando Cruz both via trade. They re-signed promising hard-throwing righty Jonathan Loaisiga and have a pair of breakout relievers Luke Weaver and Jake Cousins returning.
The last piece of the puzzle in the Yankees' bullpen is a left-hander and they can't go wrong with either Chafin or Hill.
