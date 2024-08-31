Yankees' Key Reliever Suffers Setback in Injury Rehab
Just when the Yankees anticipated a boost to the bullpen for the home stretch, there are more questions after Ian Hamilton was scratched from Friday's scheduled rehab outing.
The 29-year-old veteran reliever experiences back spasms and did not appear in Friday's game for Double-A Somerset. He had been rehabbing from a lat strain suffered in June.
After Duke Ellis was picked up off the waiver wire from the Seattle Mariners last Monday, Hamilton was moved to the 60-day injured list. Despite the move, Hamilton was expected to be reactivated when the rosters expand on Sunday. There is no word on how the latest setback will impact Hamilton's return.
Despite having the best record in the American League, the Yankees' bullpen has been suspect for a few months. In particular, closer Clay Holmes has been very inconsistent despite having 29 saves and a 2.67 ERA. Hamilton was anticipated to take some of the heat of Holmes after returning from the injured list.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman didn't persue a closer at the trade deadline, likely due to the expected return of Hamilton. With Hamilton not ready to be activated, manager Aaron Boone is uncertain who will be called up on Sunday.
Hamilton was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2016 MLB draft, and posted a 4.50 in 14 games in 2018 and 2020. This season, he's 0-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched, all as a reliever. The Yankees hope he can return to his form from 2023 in which he had a 2.64 ERA in 39 games, with 69 strikeouts in 58 innings.