Yankees Land Ex-Mets’ Standout in Surprising Move Amid Giancarlo Stanton Injury
This ex-Mets’ infielder/DH is joining the New York Yankees just in time for this week’s Subway series.
On Sunday, the Yankees announced that they acquired J.D. Davis, who was recently designated for assignment, and cash considerations from the Oakland Athletics for infielder Jordan Groshans.
The Yankees are currently banged up and placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list this morning with a left hamstring strain. Davis gives New York another DH option beyond Aaron Judge while Stanton recovers. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the team expects Stanton, who missed 43 games in 2023 with the same injury, to miss more than the minimum 10 days as he undergoes imaging to determine the severity of his ailment.
Davis spent a total of three and a half seasons with the Mets from 2019-2022. He was dealt to his hometown team in the San Francisco Giants at the 2022 trade deadline after receiving spotty playing time with the Mets in his final campaign in Queens.
The 31-year-old struggled this season in Oakland but is a right-handed bat with some offensive track record. The Yankees called up former top prospect infielder Oswald Peraza to replace Stanton in the interim, but the expectation is that he will be sent back down to the minors when Davis joins the Bronx Bombers at Citi Field on Tuesday.
On the season, Davis was hitting just .236 with a .670 OPS, but was heating up a bit in his last 24 games via a .275 average and .727 OPS leading up to his DFA.
Davis has experience playing both third base and first base, which are needs for the Yankees. However, he should see most of his time at DH until Stanton is ready to return.
The Yankees have made several tweaks to their roster this week in the wake of injuries and lack of performance. They brought back lefty reliever Chasen Shreve on a minor league deal on Saturday, and now acquired Davis a day later, who will be facing his old team on Tuesday and Wednesday.