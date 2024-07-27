Yankees Land Superstar Bat via Big Splash Trade to Boost Struggling Lineup
The New York Yankees have pulled off a big splash trade to help their top-heavy lineup.
In addition to AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge and fellow superstar outfielder Juan Soto, the Bronx Bombers' offense will now feature an electric player in Jazz Chisholm Jr.
On Saturday, the Yankees acquired Chisholm Jr., a second baseman/center fielder, from the Miami Marlins in exchange for three minor leaguers: New York's no. 20 prospect in catcher Agustin Ramirez, no. 19 prospect in infielder Jared Serna and infielder/outfielder Abrahan Ramirez.
MLB insider Craig Mish of The Miami Herald was the first to report on the agreement. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez had the full deal.
The Yankees now have a true leadoff hitter in Chisholm Jr. He also provides versatility, and can either be plugged in at second base or in the outfield.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres has recently been heating up at the plate, so it would be hard to remove him from the lineup at the moment. The Yankees could try Chisholm Jr. out at third base over the struggling DJ LeMahieu, but he has zero experience at the hot corner so it would be a risk.
GM Brian Cashman could potentially have an additional move or two up his sleeve to bring in more help on the position player side.
Torres, whose contract expires after the season, could possibly still be traded to help a contender down the stretch. He has hit .252 with a .855 OPS in his last 30 games. And in the past 15 contests, he is slashing .302/.383/.472. The 27-year-old is coming off a campaign in which he slugged 25 home runs and posted a .800 OPS. But again, it would be tough to take any level of production out of the Yankees' lineup at the moment.
Chisholm Jr. is also under team control for the next two years, so he could slide back to second base in 2025-2026 if Torres departs in free agency. For now, Chisholm Jr. might fit best in the outfield, which would slide Alex Verdugo to the bench.
It remains to be seen whether the Yankees are finished adding offensive help.