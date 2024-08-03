Yankees' Legend Sends Clear Message About Jazz Chisholm's 'Drama' Concerns
The New York Yankees acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins at this year’s trade deadline came with a couple of pressing questions.
One involved where he’d play, given the Yankees’ current outfield situation, as well as Gleyber Torres manning second base. But that question was answered once Chisholm was willing to try third base for his new club.
Another question was how Chisholm would fare in the Yankees’ clubhouse. Given that the 26-year-old had a reputation of rubbing some Marlins teammates the wrong way, it made sense why GM Brian Cashman and his staff “did a lot of research” on Chisholm before finalizing the trade with Miami.
Although if there’s one person in baseball who knows Chisholm’s nature best, it’s Yankees legend Don Mattingly.
Mattingly, who has his No. 23 retired by the Yankees, was Chisholm’s manager in Miami from 2020-2022.
Mattingly is now the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. And he spoke out about Chisholm's fit with the Yankees before Toronto’s 8-5 win against New York on Friday.
“This is a good place for him, honestly,” Mattingly said of Chisholm, per The New York Post. “I just think he likes the spotlight. I think it’s just better for him. [Aaron] Judge and those types of guys around him — he’s a really good player.”
While Chisholm was an All-Star in 2022, he has been about a league-average hitter since that point. He had a .249 average with a .730 OPS and 22 stolen bases before the Yankees traded for him on July 27.
Mattingly was also asked about potential clubhouse drama surrounding Chisholm.
“There was not that much drama — I guess there was,” Mattingly said, correcting himself. “I don’t know. It’s in the past. He was young.
“Jazz is Jazz. He’s himself,” Mattingly said. “I love Jazz just from the standpoint of I think he’s fearless. I don’t think he’s afraid of anybody out there at the plate.”
Mattingly also added that he believes Chisholm is, “still probably just scratching the surface of what he can do.”
The Yankees are hoping he's right, as Chisholm is under team control for two more years.