Yankees Linked To Breakout Star As Trade Option To Help Fix Cold Streak
The New York Yankees haven't quite looked like themselves lately.
New York was the top team in baseball for much of the season but has fallen off over the last few weeks. The Yankees' recent struggles even have made people wonder if they actually can truly make a deep playoff run this season.
There are a lot of question marks swirling around the club right now after dropping another series against the Boston Red Sox and the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching. New York's recent skid has shown that an upgrade in the infield is necessary.
The Yankees need more offensive production out of the infield and one player who was mentioned as an option who could "fit" is Los Angeles Angels breakout star Luis Rengifo, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"In 2022, New York started 52-20 and added significantly -- if ineffectively -- at the deadline," Passan said. "The Yankees were 50-22 in 2018 and got a pair of starting pitchers and a late-inning reliever. Their 50-22 start this season has been dented by a 5-15 stretch since.
"At the very least, the Yankees should get a bat-first infielder -- the Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo fits, though the hand injury that sent him to the injured list is alarming and untimely -- and a late-inning reliever, a la Miami's Tanner Scott or Angels closer Carlos Estevez, who has issued one unintentional walk in 27 innings this season."
Rengifo may not be a big-name player at this point in his career, but he is playing like a star this season. He has a chance at the American League batting title and currently is slashing .315/.358/.442 with six home runs, 25 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.
He's currently on the Injured List which is unfortunate, but that is the type of production New York needs. The deadline is coming up quickly and we will find out soon if the Yankees actually could land him.
