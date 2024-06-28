Yankees Linked to Marlins' Star Center Fielder in Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The New York Yankees have much more work to do at the trade deadline than they originally thought.
Despite still having a strong record up to this point in the season, the Bronx Bombers have looked downright incompetent lately. They've lost four in a row and 10 of their last 13 games; since June 13, they've been outscored 54-92.
This brutal slump may drastically change the Yankees' strategy at the trade deadline. Of course, they will still be buyers due to their strong record and desire to make an all-in push for a World Series title, but there are significantly more areas for the team to pursue; they originally wanted to focus on improving the bullpen, but that list has now expanded to include infielders and starting pitching.
Over on The Athletic, Yankee insiders Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty created a list of six hypothetical trades alongside Jim Bowden, an MLB analyst who previously served as general manager of the Cincinnati Reds (1992-2003) and Washington Nationals (2004-2009). Some of them may be very unlikely or could have enormous long-term ramifications, but they'd largely make the Yankees a stronger team this season.
These suggestions included trades for third baseman Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros, third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers, left-handed closer Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins, and a blockbuster with the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo and right-handed closer Carlos Estevez.
But of all the suggested trades, the most shocking was a blockbuster deal with the Miami Marlins that would land center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., pitching prospect Brock Selvidge, and highly-regarded shortstop prospect Roderick Arias, recommended by Kuty. Bowden suggested that Miami would prefer a package centered around pitching prospect Will Warren and outfield prospect Everson Pereira, but agreed that the Bronx Bombers should pursue Chisholm.
A native of the Bahamas, Chisholm is a natural middle infielder with a left-handed swing that makes him attractive for Yankee Stadium, and is currently hitting .260/.327/.429 with 10 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a 111 wRC+.
With Gleyber Torres struggling to the point of being benched and also hitting free agency after the season, Chisholm would secure second base for both the present and future, as he's under team control until 2026; his ability to play center field also gives him additional versatility. Ironically, sources told Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated that the Yankees had interest in trading Torres to Miami for Pablo Lopez back at the 2022 trade deadline, but that never came to fruition. Now, Chisholm could potentially replace Torres at second base.
However, the Marlins likely want a significant return for the 26-year-old Chisholm, who is currently the face of the franchise; if New York were to go after him, they should try to avoid including Cortes as he is an integral piece to the starting rotation, especially with it already struggling. The Yankees already suffered the consequences of trading a rotation piece; during the aforementioned 2022 trade deadline, they infamously dealt Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for Harrison Bader in a move that quickly backfired.
At the same time, Bowden said that the Marlins wouldn't want Cortes in such a deal due to wanting prospects or non-arbitration eligible players; Cortes was able to avoid arbitration with the Yankees this year by agreeing to a $3.95 million salary. If the Bronx Bombers can keep their key southpaw in the rotation, then they absolutely should pursue Chisholm.
The Yankees are the definition of "World Series or bust" this season, and they may need to make a true blockbuster deal to achieve that goal. With everything Chisholm has to offer, he could be that perfect trade acquisition to put the team over the top.