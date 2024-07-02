Yankees Reportedly Have 'Expressed Interest' In Acquiring Rising Star
Chatter only is going to pick up now with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.
The trade deadline will be here before we know it and it's certain that the New York Yankees will look different afterward. Rumors have been swirling left and right about who the Yankees might add and one player who has had their name tossed around on numerous occasions is Miami Marlins star reliever Tanner Scott.
The veteran lefty has been one of the best relievers in all of baseball this season and it seems like an absolute certainty that he will be traded because of the fact that the Marlins seem to be nearing a rebuild and Scott won't be around for the long-term.
It's uncertain if New York will ultimately land him, but it at least has "expressed some level of interest" in a deal with the Marlins, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon, Patrick Mooney, and Ken Rosenthal.
"Not surprisingly, Tanner Scott is a popular name on the trade market," Sammon, Mooney, and Rosenthal said. "And not surprisingly, considering the deadline is nearly a month away, rival clubs are reporting that the Miami Marlins want a lot for their left-handed closer.
"Scott, 29, is not a lock to succeed in moving from the last-place Marlins to an actual contender. His strikeout-to-walk rate is at a career-low, and while his ERA entering Sunday was 1.50, his expected ERA was 3.40. But a number of top clubs, including the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, (and) Los Angeles Dodgers, have expressed some level of interest, according to sources familiar with discussions."
New York has been linked to Scott on numerous occasions and it sounds like the speculation won't stop soon.
