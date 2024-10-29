Yankees Looking to Pull Off World Series History Amid Deficit
The New York Yankees’ bats went nearly silent again in Monday’s 4-2 loss, plunging them into a 3-0 series deficit against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If history serves as a guide, the Yankees have a monumental challenge ahead. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the World Series. Of the 24 teams that have lost the first three games, none have reached a Game 6, let alone a Game 7.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale highlighted the rarity of teams avoiding a sweep in these situations in a Twitter/X post on Tuesday:
When you include all best-of-seven postseason series, teams that have taken a 3-0 series lead have won 39 of 40 times—the only exception being when current Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts helped the Boston Red Sox mount a comeback against the Yankees as a player in the 2004 ALCS.
The only other team to force a Game 7 was the 2020 Houston Astros, though the Tampa Bay Rays ultimately captured the American League pennant in that series.
“Hopefully we can go be this amazing story and shock the world,” Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said after Monday’s Game 3 loss. “But right now, it’s about trying to get a lead, trying to grab a game, force another one, and then on from there. But we gotta grab one first.”
Game 1 featured four lead changes and ended dramatically with a walk-off grand slam by Dodgers’ first baseman Freddie Freeman. Since then, the Yankees have not led at any point, managing only seven total runs in the series. The last World Series sweep occurred in 2012, when the Detroit Tigers scored just six runs in their four losses to the San Francisco Giants.
Yankees' captain and presumptive AL MVP Aaron Judge, who is 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts so far in the Fall Classic, claimed that the worry of getting swept has not entered the Yankees' minds.
"That's not really in our heads," Judge said. "In our heads, it's to win one game. That's how it starts. Even though we're down 3-0, you win one game and you never know what's gonna happen in the next couple."
The Yankees, competing in their 41st World Series, have not been swept in the Fall Classic since 1976 against the Big Red Machine in Cincinnati. In the two years following that series, the Yankees won consecutive titles against the Dodgers.
New York will send flamethrowing rookie Luis Gil to the mound for Tuesday night’s Game 4 at Yankee Stadium. He has made one start this postseason, allowing two runs over four innings in the Yankees’ ALCS Game 4 victory. The Dodgers will go with a bullpen game, saving right-handed starter Jack Flaherty for a potential Game 5.