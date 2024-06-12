Yankees Loosely Linked To Superstar Slugger By Insider Although Unlikely
The New York Yankees could use a little help in the infield and there could be a major player on the move this summer.
New York is in a great spot but adding more infield depth and one or two relievers should be its priority as the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaches.
The Yankees haven't gotten as much offensive production out of the first and third base spots so some already have speculated that New York could be looking to make a move.
One player who was loosely linked to the Yankees but a deal is unlikely is Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Chris Kirschner.
"At third, the (Colorado Rockies) only seem to move players when they are miserable or overpaid, and Ryan McMahon qualifies as neither," Rosenthal and Kirschner said. "It's fun to think about how Yankees fans would rationalize seeing Alex Bregman in pinstripes. It's also sheer fantast, considering the reluctance of Astros owner Jim Crane to concede."
This isn't the first time Bregman has been mentioned as a trade candidate as the Astros have mightily struggled this season. He may be moved, but it would be surprising to see Bregman join the Yankees.
A deal shouldn't be completely ruled out but the only way one possibly could happen is if the Yankees absolutely blew Houston away with a trade offer. A deal for Bregman likely would involve both Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones but New York wouldn't swing that.
It would be nice to have Bregman on the roster to help out at third base but it likely isn't going to happen.
