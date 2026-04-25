3 Yankees Pitchers Most Likely to Be Moved in an Early-Season Trade

The New York Yankees are catching fire, having swept the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox before opening their road series against the Houston Astros with Friday's 12-4 win. The American League leaders are firmly back in the World Series conversation as they show no signs of taking their foot off the gas pedal, making it interesting to see how long the Yankees can extend their momentum.

Even the best things in life can be improved, though, and the Bronx Bombers aren't an exception. The Yankees could benefit from upgrading various areas, such as the bullpen and catcher, before getting into the thick of the season, and one way they can do that is by trading one of their starting pitchers.

New York's starting rotation is performing like the best in baseball, boasting an MLB-best 2.61 ERA as of Saturday morning. With Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole's returns looming, someone will have to exit the mix. It makes sense for the Yankees to trade the odd man out and get something in return rather than worsening the growing logjam. They also have a deep prospect pool that could entice potential trade partners.

Here's a look at the three pitchers whom the Yankees are most likely to dangle in a potential trade early in the 2026 season.

1. Luis Gil, RHP

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) is relieved as they take on the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

After going 19-8 with a 3.45 ERA, 212 strikeouts and 3.9 WAR in 208 2/3 innings since the start of 2024, Yankees fans expected more of the same consistency from Luis Gil this season. Those hopes were crushed when the former AL Rookie of the Year surrendered seven earned runs and four homers in his first two starts; however, Gil got back on track by pitching 6 1/3 shutout innings in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the rival Boston Red Sox.

Assuming that his upcoming performances resemble his win over Boston, Gil could be an attractive trade target for pitcher-needy clubs. The Dominican hurler has been a reliable end-to-middle-of-the-rotation arm and also has three postseason starts under his belt. Throw in the fact that he's under team control through 2028, according to Spotrac, and the Yankees have all the reason to dangle him if it means getting a reliable bullpen arm or right-handed catcher to replace Austin Wells.

Potential destinations: Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants

2. Ben Hess, RHP

New York Yankees player Ben Hess poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | New York Yankees via Imagn Images

The Yankees' pitching pipeline is deep enough to withstand trading away one of their top prospects. Right-handed young gun Ben Hess (No. 5 on MLB.com's prospect pool) would be a tantalizing piece to offer any team looking at their long-term pitching situation, as he's only 23 years old and has already shown solid promise.

Hess spent the 2025 campaign split between Double-A Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley, going 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA while averaging 12.1 strikeouts and 5.7 hits per nine innings in 22 starts. He's 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA through his first two Double-A appearances so far in 2026, and his 14 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings hint that he's ready to keep taking his game to the next level.

With Cam Schlittler, Ryan Weathers and Will Warren each exceeding expectations, it's hard to imagine Hess getting a crack in the Yankees' rotation any time soon, barring a major injury. That's why it's best to see what they can get for him in a trade rather than wasting his potential in the minors without a call-up date in sight.

Potential destinations: Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants

3. Carlos Lagrange, RHP

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carlos Lagrange is one of the Yankees' most intriguing prospects, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 248 lbs. The 22-year-old hurler's game is far from perfect, as he's off to an 0-2 start through his first five appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. At the same time, his ERA (3.66) is respectable, and he's even amassed 21 strikeouts across 12 1/3 innings in his last three starts as of Saturday. His fastball has also reached up to 102 mph, per Baseball Savant.

Although Lagrange could develop into an MLB starter one day, nothing is guaranteed in baseball, and he could easily be one of many prospects who never reach their perceived potential. The Yankees should be open to moving on from him if it means improving their contender status through a blockbuster trade. Similar to Hess, Lagrange doesn't have a direct path to joining the rotation soon, so why hold onto him if there's a chance to bolster their World Series odds?

Potential destinations: Miami Marlins, Houston Astros