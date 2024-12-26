Yankees 'Love' This Free Agent Infielder, per Insider
There have been conflicting reports over how interested the New York Yankees are in acquiring former Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman this offseason.
On December 13, USA Today's Bob Nightengale asserted that the Yankees were preparing a "full-court press" to sign Bregman.
However, YES Network studio analyst Jack Curry said during a December 23episode of "Yankees Hot Stove" that Bregman was not someone the Yankees were currently pursuing.
It's unclear which of these two reports are more accurate. But the New York Post's Jon Heyman set the record straight in one regard during a December 26 appearance on the "Bleacher Report Walk-Off" show.
"The Yankees love him," Heyman said of Bregman. "But the question there would be the ballpark more than anything. [Yankee Stadium is] certainly not the kind of ballpark that Houston has been for him. He does pull a lot of his home runs. You know, maybe he could tailor his swing a little bit if the Yankees considered it.
"But like I said, I think the Yankees are pretty close to their limit for the most part unless something crops up here," Heyman continued.
He then noted how he thinks the best opportunities for Bregman are the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.
Given what Heyman said about the Yankees potentially reaching their limit in free agency spending, it seems like Bregman — who Spotrac projects will sign a six-year, $165 contract this offseason — may not be donning the pinstripes this offseason.
But if the Yankees really do "love" Bregman as Heyman claims, they may make financial ends meet in order to bring him on board.