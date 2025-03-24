Yankees Manager Has ‘Seemingly Safe’ Job Security Heading Into Season
The New York Yankees were able to win the American League Pennant in 2024 for the first time since 2009.
However, they weren’t able to win the World Series as they did 15 years prior. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated them in five games in somewhat embarrassing fashion as a collapse defensively was their demise.
While it was certainly nice to be back atop the AL, success for the Yankees isn’t measured on winning regular season games and getting to the World Series; it is about winning rings and racking up titles.
Manager Aaron Boone knows that as well as anyone.
Early in spring training, he received a contract extension from the team that runs through 2027. It was something he was very appreciative to have received, but he knows that there are still more results to be achieved.
One of the winningest managers in franchise history, Boone has oversaw a lot of success during the summer; only once in his five 162-game campaigns has the team failed to win at least 90 games.
Ownership and the front office love the job that he has done and his peers around the league respect and hold him in high regard.
Given how much the decisionmakers within the franchise like him, it should come as no surprise that Will Laws on Sports Illustrated has placed Boone within the “Seemingly Safe” tier of his MLB manager job security rankings, just missing out on the “Happily Married” tier.
What could keep him out of that safest tier is something beyond his control; injuries to key players heading into the season.
“...But Yankees fans have frequently grown exasperated with Boone over his seven-year tenure, and if New York falls flat in the wake of Gerrit Cole’s season-ending injury, Boone could easily find himself back on the hot seat. Nothing is ever guaranteed for managers in the Bronx,” Laws wrote.
Overcoming that loss in the starting rotation is going to be a tall task. To make matter worse, the team’s starting pitching depth was decimated during spring training.
Chase Hampton, a top prospect, underwent Tommy John surgery as well. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil has a bad lat strain and will be sidelined for months. Clarke Schmidt is beginning the year on the injured list as well.
With Nestor Cortes traded to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade package to bring in closer Devin Williams, the Yankees are going to be working against it when it comes to starting pitching depth.
Behind free agent signing Max Fried and veteran Carlos Rodon are currently Marcus Stroman, Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco.
Any manager would struggle overcoming those losses before even accounting for the injuries the bullpen and starting lineup are dealing with.
Boone will have his work cut out for him, but it would be shocking to see the team’s brain trust turn on him at this point given how much they have backed him up to now.