Yankees, Mariners Reportedly Both Interested In Swinging Blockbuster Deal
It sounds like the New York Yankees will have some competition for one of their reported top trade deadline targets.
The Yankees are no stranger to trade rumors and with the deadline under two weeks away, things only have intensified. New York has struggled lately which has led to calls for a major trade to be even louder than they were before.
It seems like the Yankees are thinking big and one player who has been mentioned as a possible option for New York on multiple occasions already this season is Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm can play all over the field but likely would take over second base for the Yankees if the two sides could work out a deal but it sounds like they aren't the only suitor. New York and the Seattle Mariners reportedly both are interested in landing Chisholm, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Marlins are dangling infielder-outfielder Jazz Chisholm and are certain to trade All-Star closer Tanner Scott," Heyman said. "They say the move of Chisholm back to second base from center field isn’t trade-related, but two rumored teams with interest (Yankees and Mariners) do need infielders...
"Chisholm, who’s being considered by the Yankees, Mariners, and others, is known for his flashy style. And he was a bit too outspoken once when he publicly ripped solid veteran Miguel Rojas...But one ex-Marlins person endorses him. 'Jazz is a good kid, he just needs direction,' the former Fish said. 'He is a really good worker — first one to the park. All the antics are just a show. Deep down, he is humble.'"
Chisholm would be the perfect addition for the Yankees at the trade deadline but don't get your hopes up for a deal yet because it sounds like the Mariners could be in the mix as well.
