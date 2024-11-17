Yankees Meeting Date With Juan Soto Revealed
As the Juan Soto sweepstakes rages on, the New York Yankees are now stepping up to the plate.
With the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and (most recently) the New York Mets having made their pitches to the 26-year-old outfielder, the New York Post's Jon Heyman confirmed that the Bronx Bombers will meet with Soto and agent Scott Boras on Monday, November 18. Yankees' principal owner Hal Steinbrenner will be traveling to Newport Beach, California for the sitdown, along with general manager Brian Cashman and field manager Aaron Boone.
"Yankees baseball people are said to be 'gung ho' to get this done, and MLB’s highest revenue team certainly should have a solid chance following Soto’s generally positive season in the Bronx," Heyman wrote. "The MLB owners’ meetings begin Tuesday in New York, so the Yankees will presumably be one of the last to meet with Soto, if not the last team. However, it isn’t known whether that’s any sort of advantage."
Soto's meetings with three of the Yankees' biggest rivals (two in their division, the other in their city) have all been "impressive", with significant efforts being made to woo the Dominican phenom away from the Bronx. Of those three teams, the Mets are the biggest threat to the Yankees due to the incredible wealth of owner Steve Cohen, and their rapidly-emerging playoff standing; both teams ended up losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason (Yankees in the World Series, Mets in the NLCS), but a Subway Series (which would have been the first since 2000) looked like a legitimate possibility at one point.
Nonetheless, the Yankees are considered to be the favorite to land Soto. In addition to their own finances allowing them to offer the record-setting deal that Soto is looking for, New York's advantage of familiarity is impossible to ignore; in his one year in the Bronx, the outfielder had the best season of his already brilliant career, meshed perfectly in the team's clubhouse, and immediately endeared himself to the fanbase. A productive meeting between Soto and Steinbrenner back in July should also help the Yankees' case.
Heyman pointed out in his article that it isn't known if the Blue Jays, Red Sox, or Mets have made official offers to Soto during their meetings. If they did, however, the Yankees could match or exceed those offers; from there, it would come down to whether Soto wants to be a Yankee or not.
The Soto sweepstakes are progressing rapidly, with insiders going as far to predict that Soto will sign with a team before the winter meetings in December. If that's the case, the Yankees' meeting on Monday might be their last chance to win the superstar over.