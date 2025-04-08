Yankees Might Turn to Recent Free Agent Signing For Longer Than Anticipated
The New York Yankees are off to a nice start in 2025, but a potential target recently re-signing might alter their winter plans.
Even though the Yankees aren’t focused on the next offseason just yet, with a lot of baseball to be played, the front office always has to have an eye on the future.
Recently, a potential target for them in free agency came off the board with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The talented first baseman was expected to be one of the best free agents available this coming winter, and certainly the best player at his position.
Now, when looking at first base options heading into the winter, the options aren’t looking great for New York.
However, their recent free agent signing from this year is off to a nice start in 2025, and might be considered to be a longer-term solution.
Coming into the offseason last year, the Yankees had a desperate need to improve at first base. They were able to accomplish that by signing former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal.
The talented first baseman was coming off a bit of a down year in 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals, but a better second half indicated that there still was something there.
It was certainly a bit of a risk for New York considering his age, but it’s one that has paid off so far.
Through nine games, the 37-year-old is slashing .324/.395/.471 with one home run, two doubles, and three RBI.
The numbers are very good to start and one of the nice things about Goldschmidt has always been his durability and ability to play nearly every day.
As the Yankees look at the first base position in the future, Guerrero would likely have been someone that they would have pursued if he hit free agency. However, with that not being the case, the argument can be made early on that Goldschmidt could be the starter next year as well.
Currently, there aren’t many options that look better than the former NL MVP hitting free agency next year, and the slugger is performing well with New York.
While Goldschmidt will have to continue his strong start to the year, he makes a lot of sense as of now.
It will be interesting to see what happens between now and next offseason, as things are constantly changing. However, the Yankees might be in fine shape at first base next year even if they can’t pursue Guerrero.