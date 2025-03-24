Yankees Must Find Way To Overcome Injuries in Order To Salvage Season
With the start of the regular season just a few days away, the New York Yankees are getting set for what they hope will be a very successful campaign.
It was a strong winter for the Yankees after making the World Series in 2024. Despite the success of last year, it’s a very different-looking franchise compared to the last campaign.
As the team tries to replace their departing superstar, Juan Soto, they will always have to deal with a plethora of injuries from this spring.
During spring training, New York lost Gerrit Cole for the season. As the ace of the staff, this is a massive blow to the team.
Furthermore, both Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Gil appear to be out until the summer, which will create more challenges.
The Yankees still have high expectations despite the injuries for this season, but they are going to need some things to go right.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com recently spoke about the biggest takeaway from spring training being the need to overcome injuries.
“Yet hope is not lost. The Yankees still have AL MVP Aaron Judge, and must lean hard on their winter acquisitions: left-hander Max Fried, closer Devin Williams, outfielder Cody Bellinger and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.”
Fortunately, even though the team was hit hard by injuries, their offseason additions are healthy and ready to go.
On the pitching staff, Max Fried will now be tasked with leading the rotation. The pressure will surely be on the two-time All-Star to be elite right from the jump for the Yankees.
In the bullpen, the trade that brought in closer Devin Williams filled a big need for the team. Williams has the ability to be one of the best in the game when healthy, and New York will be leaning on him to close out games.
For the lineup, Aaron Judge will continue to be the superstar in the middle of the batting order. However, he’s got some help this year around him with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger coming over.
Both of these players are former MVPs and the addition of Goldschmidt especially fills a big need at first base.
New York is going to need the new additions to be great in order to survive injuries to their key players, but that can certainly be accomplished.
Furthermore, with some good young talent on the team as well as the veterans, there is reason to believe that there will be some improvements there as well.
The injuries are going to be the main storyline heading into the year for the Yankees with so many key players out. However, there is certainly a scenario in which New York is able to still be a contender in the American League.