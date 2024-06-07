Yankees' MVP Favorite Exits Game Due to Injury as Panic Meter Raises
The New York Yankees will be holding their breath and hoping it is nothing serious.
On Thursday night, American League MVP favorite Juan Soto exited the Yankees' matchup against the Minnesota Twins after a rain delay due to left forearm discomfort, per team announcement.
Losing Soto for any period of time could be crushing for a Yankees team that has looked like a powerhouse and the World Series favorite through the first 64 games of the regular season.
The hope is that Soto avoided anything serious, as the Yankees have been firing on all cylinders as of late, and cannot afford to lose their superstar.
Soto has been on a tear at the plate in his first season in the Bronx after GM Brian Cashman acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres back in December.
Soto and Yankees captain and fellow superstar outfielder Aaron Judge have dominated in the Yankees' lineup hitting back-to-back. Judge, like Soto, is also a favorite to win the American League MVP Award.
Soto, Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton entered the day with a combined 53 home runs between the three of them, which is a Yankees' franchise record through the first 63 games of a season.
Soto is set to become a free agent after the season ends, and is expected to receive a record-setting payday in free agency, as he is backed by super agent Scott Boras.
If Soto continues on the trajectory he is on this season, the Yankees will likely do everything in their power to back up the brinks truck for him in the offseason and retain him on a massive long-term deal.
For now, everyone will be crossing their fingers, hoping that Soto's forearm discomfort is nothing more serious.