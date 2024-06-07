Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' MVP Favorite Exits Game Due to Injury as Panic Meter Raises

The New York Yankees lost their MVP favorite on Thursday night due to an injury. The panic meter has officially risen.

Pat Ragazzo

May 31, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with designated hitter Aaron Judge (right) after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
May 31, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with designated hitter Aaron Judge (right) after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees will be holding their breath and hoping it is nothing serious.

On Thursday night, American League MVP favorite Juan Soto exited the Yankees' matchup against the Minnesota Twins after a rain delay due to left forearm discomfort, per team announcement.

Losing Soto for any period of time could be crushing for a Yankees team that has looked like a powerhouse and the World Series favorite through the first 64 games of the regular season.

The hope is that Soto avoided anything serious, as the Yankees have been firing on all cylinders as of late, and cannot afford to lose their superstar.

Soto has been on a tear at the plate in his first season in the Bronx after GM Brian Cashman acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres back in December.

Soto and Yankees captain and fellow superstar outfielder Aaron Judge have dominated in the Yankees' lineup hitting back-to-back. Judge, like Soto, is also a favorite to win the American League MVP Award.

Soto, Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton entered the day with a combined 53 home runs between the three of them, which is a Yankees' franchise record through the first 63 games of a season.

Soto is set to become a free agent after the season ends, and is expected to receive a record-setting payday in free agency, as he is backed by super agent Scott Boras.

If Soto continues on the trajectory he is on this season, the Yankees will likely do everything in their power to back up the brinks truck for him in the offseason and retain him on a massive long-term deal.

For now, everyone will be crossing their fingers, hoping that Soto's forearm discomfort is nothing more serious.

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News