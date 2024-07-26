Yankees Named As Top Landing Spot For 'Best Pitcher In Baseball'
It's officially trade season across Major League Baseball.
The Seattle Mariners got the ball rolling on Thursday night as they got a much-needed offensive piece by acquiring former Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Randy Arozarena. The trade deadline is just four days away now so don't be surprised if things pick up even more on Friday.
The New York Yankees certainly will be busy. New York has struggled lately and is looking to get back on track and that could mean the club ends up making a major splash for a starting pitcher. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer even listed the Yankees as the third-best option for Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal.
"The Detroit Tigers ace is arguably the best pitcher in Major League Baseball, and he's undeniably the best player available in this last week before the July 30 trade deadline," Rymer said. "One bit of good news is that Clarke Schmidt won't be out with a strained lat forever, yet that's only so much comfort right now. The rotation is merely one area where the Yankees feel thin on talent, so much so that it's folly to think small in terms of cures.
"Skubal would fit the bill as a big cure who would increase the Yankees' World Series odds. As it is, they're lower than they should be after 14 seasons on the outside looking in at the Fall Classic, not to mention in the face of Juan Soto's looming free agency."
If the Yankees somehow could land Skubal, that immediately would change perceptions around the club. He is the frontrunner to win the 2023 American League Cy Young Award and would fix New York's biggest issue in the starting rotation.
More MLB: Rumored Yankees Target Value Is 'Increasing' Making Deadline Swap Possible