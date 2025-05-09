Yankees Need A Spark, Is Cody Bellinger Finally Becoming the Answer?
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the New York Yankees, especially on offense. However, one of the expected top contributors has been off to a slow start.
Coming into the year, the Yankees had a lot of question marks regarding their offense. In free agency, the team lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets, leaving a massive void in the lineup.
The combination of Soto and Aaron Judge accomplished some great things in 2024, and his loss was significant.
However, New York had a good backup plan in place and pivoted quickly to improve in other areas.
For the lineup, the two major additions to help replace Soto’s production were former National League MVPs Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt.
Of the two, it was Bellinger who was expected to be more of a contributor for the team, but he hasn’t hit the ground running with the Yankees. Fortunately, Goldschmidt has been playing excellently and has been one of the best signings of any team this winter.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .215/.288/.388 with five home runs and 20 RBI. These numbers aren’t anywhere near what he or New York thought he would be.
The left-handed slugger has a swing that is built for success in Yankee Stadium, but a little bit of a back issue to begin the campaign might have hampered him more than originally thought.
Bellinger, Despite Early Struggles, Is Showing Signs of Life
In his last six games, he is slashing .261/.320/.522 with two home runs and four RBI. The power numbers have started to come around for the slugger, which is a good indication that he is getting more comfortable at the plate.
Considering it was certainly fair to believe that Bellinger was going to be the second-best hitter for the team in 2025 behind Judge, it’s shocking how well the offense has done despite him underperforming.
Now, if he starts to get hot as well and joins some of his teammates who are performing well, this offense could get even better.
With Trent Grisham playing well and fighting for more playing time with his improvements at the plate, Bellinger needs to get hot and solidify his role on the team.
The former NL MVP has a ton of talent, and if he gets hot in the coming weeks, New York’s offense is going to be very challenging to deal with.