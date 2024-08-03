Yankees Not Ruled Out For Rival Superstar In Early Free Agent Rankings
The New York Yankees will be one of the most interesting teams to watch out for over the next few months.
New York currently is tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East with a 65-46 record. The Yankees have started to look like one of the best teams in baseball again after recent struggles and could make some noise throughout the rest of the season.
The Yankees have the talent needed to truly compete for a World Series title this year. New York is one of the top contenders but it could look different next season depending on what Juan Soto decides to do. He will be a free agent and while the Yankees want him, so will other teams.
New York will attempt to retain him and will offer a historic contract but if it can't land him, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Yankees spend elsewhere to add some more star power. It's too early to know what the Yankees -- or any club will do in free agency -- but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer said New York can't be ruled out for Baltimore Orioles star Corbin Burnes if they miss out on Soto.
"Though nothing should be ruled out, it feels like a reach to imagine the Yankees adding yet another super-expensive ace to their rotation. And ditto for the (Los Angeles Dodgers), who'll have two such aces in 2025 if you count both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani.
"If neither the Yankees nor the Dodgers go all-out for Burnes, there will be that much more of a window for other big spenders like the (New York Mets), (Texas Rangers) and the pick here to actually sign him: the (Boston Red Sox)."
This isn't a ringing endorsement but is true that the Yankees can't be ruled out. New York has been linked to multiple aces over the last few months and still could use another frontline starter. If Soto ends up leaving, maybe they look to spend elsewhere and call Burnes.
