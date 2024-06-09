Yankees Pinpoint Expected Return Date For Juan Soto
The New York Yankees will be without their American League MVP favorite for the third straight game on Sunday night, but they won’t have to wait much longer.
As manager Aaron Boone told reporters prior to the Yankees’ series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight, the team expects superstar right fielder Juan Soto to return for their upcoming series with the Kansas City Royals, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Soto planned to go through his normal pregame routine on Sunday and could be available tonight as the Yankees look to avoid getting swept by the Dodgers. If not, the young star should be back in the lineup by the beginning of this week in Kansas City.
Soto has sat the previous two games due to forearm inflammation after undergoing imaging on Friday. The 25-year-old described the feeling as tightness that had been ailing him for around a week before he was pulled following a rain delay on Thursday night. He has not appeared in a game for the Yankees since, but again could be available on Sunday night off the bench.
Without Soto, who is crushing it at the plate in his first season with the Yankees, the Bronx Bombers have not produced much offensively beyond Aaron Judge’s two home runs and three RBIs in the first two games of a three-game set with the Dodgers. Excluding their team captain, Judge, the Yankee lineup has gone an abysmal 11-for-83 (.133 average) without Soto’s bat in there.
Luckily, Soto should be back once the Yankees hit the road, as it appears like a major crisis has been averted with their superstar outfielder.