Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Playoff Watch: Standings, Magic Numbers & More

Keep track of the New York Yankees' 2024 playoff chase with updated standings, magic numbers and more as the regular season winds down.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Sep 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees players celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees players celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 MLB regular season is high, far ... but not quite gone.

The New York Yankees and their major league brethren are coming down the homestretch and the postseason races are incredibly tight. The Bronx Bombers have a legitimate shot at three major playoff opportunities: they can win the American League East division over the Baltimore Orioles, avoid the dangerous best-of-three Wild Card, and perhaps even contend for the AL's top seed on the bracket.

Keep track of all the important Yankee facts and figures below ...

AL East Standings

Team

Wins

Losses

GB

1. YANKEES

87

63

2. Baltimore

84

66

3

AL Wild Card

Team

Wins

Losses

GB (of 3rd)

1. Baltimore

84

66

2. Kansas City

82

69

3. Minnesota

79

71

Detroit

78

73

1 1/2

Seattle

77

73

2

Top AL Record

Team

Wins

Losses

GB

1. YANKEES (East)

87

63

2. Cleveland (Central)

87

64

1/2

3. Houston (West)

81

69

4 1/2

Yankees Magic Numbers

Clinch Wild Card Spot: 3
Clinch AL East: 10

Weekly Scores & Schedule

(All Times ET)

Sunday, September 15

YANKEES 5, Boston 2
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Houston 6, LA Angels 4
Seattle 7, Texas 0

Monday, September 16

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 6
San Diego 3, Houston 1

Tuesday, September 17

YANKEES @ Seattle, 9:40 p.m., YES
Minnesota @ Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco @ Baltimore, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit @ Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston @ San Diego, 9:40 p.m., TruTV

Wednesday, September 18

YANKEES @ Seattle, 9:40 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
San Francisco @ Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston @ San Diego 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota @ Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit @ Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday, September 19

YANKEES @ Seattle, 4:10 p.m., YES
San Francisco @ Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota @ Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
LA Angels @ Houston. 8:10 p.m.

Friday, September 20

YANKEES @ Oakland, 9:40 p.m., YES
Detroit @ Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., Apple TV+
Minnesota @ Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle @ Texas, 8:05 p.m.
LA Angels @ Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco @ Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland @ St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

YANKEES @ Oakland, 9:07 p.m., YES
Detroit @ Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota @ Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle @ Texas, 7:05 p.m.
LA Angels @ Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco @ Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland @ St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Current Playoff Matchups

(1) YANKEES: Bye
(2) Cleveland: Bye

(3) Houston vs. (6) Minnesota
(4) Baltimore vs. (5) Kansas City

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti

GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.

Home/News