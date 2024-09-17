Yankees Playoff Watch: Standings, Magic Numbers & More
The 2024 MLB regular season is high, far ... but not quite gone.
The New York Yankees and their major league brethren are coming down the homestretch and the postseason races are incredibly tight. The Bronx Bombers have a legitimate shot at three major playoff opportunities: they can win the American League East division over the Baltimore Orioles, avoid the dangerous best-of-three Wild Card, and perhaps even contend for the AL's top seed on the bracket.
Keep track of all the important Yankee facts and figures below ...
AL East Standings
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
1. YANKEES
87
63
2. Baltimore
84
66
3
AL Wild Card
Team
Wins
Losses
GB (of 3rd)
1. Baltimore
84
66
2. Kansas City
82
69
3. Minnesota
79
71
Detroit
78
73
1 1/2
Seattle
77
73
2
Top AL Record
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
1. YANKEES (East)
87
63
2. Cleveland (Central)
87
64
1/2
3. Houston (West)
81
69
4 1/2
Yankees Magic Numbers
Clinch Wild Card Spot: 3
Clinch AL East: 10
Weekly Scores & Schedule
(All Times ET)
Sunday, September 15
YANKEES 5, Boston 2
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Houston 6, LA Angels 4
Seattle 7, Texas 0
Monday, September 16
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 6
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday, September 17
YANKEES @ Seattle, 9:40 p.m., YES
Minnesota @ Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco @ Baltimore, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit @ Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston @ San Diego, 9:40 p.m., TruTV
Wednesday, September 18
YANKEES @ Seattle, 9:40 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
San Francisco @ Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston @ San Diego 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota @ Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit @ Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday, September 19
YANKEES @ Seattle, 4:10 p.m., YES
San Francisco @ Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota @ Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
LA Angels @ Houston. 8:10 p.m.
Friday, September 20
YANKEES @ Oakland, 9:40 p.m., YES
Detroit @ Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., Apple TV+
Minnesota @ Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle @ Texas, 8:05 p.m.
LA Angels @ Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco @ Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland @ St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, September 21
YANKEES @ Oakland, 9:07 p.m., YES
Detroit @ Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota @ Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle @ Texas, 7:05 p.m.
LA Angels @ Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco @ Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland @ St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Current Playoff Matchups
(1) YANKEES: Bye
(2) Cleveland: Bye
(3) Houston vs. (6) Minnesota
(4) Baltimore vs. (5) Kansas City