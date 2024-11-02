Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Possible Free Agent Target Opting in to Contract With NL Club

This potential free agent target for the New York Yankees is now off the board after opting in to his deal with the Cubs.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs infielder Cody Bellinger (24) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
This slugger could have been a solid fit for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees will be in the hunt for a new first baseman after declining Anthony Rizzo's $17 million club option, which triggered a $6 million buyout on Saturday.

One name that would have made sense for the Bronx Bombers was versatile left-handed bat Cody Bellinger, who can play first base, center field and right field. However, the 29-year-old chose to exercise his $27.5 million player option with the Chicago Cubs instead.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel were the first to report on the Bellinger news.

Although Bellinger hasn't replicated his previous form with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won NL MVP in 2019, he is still a more than serviceable player.

In 2023, Bellinger won NL Comeback Player of the Year with the Cubs, slashing .307/.356/.525 with a .881 OPS, 26 home runs and 97 RBIs in 130 games.

Bellinger declined his mutual option last winter to become a free agent again, but ultimately re-signed with the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal that included opt outs in each of the first two years.

After his numbers dipped down to .266/.325/.466 with a .751 OPS, 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 2024, Bellinger chose to opt in with the Cubs for 2025. Bellinger dealt with a right rib fracture and a left middle finger fracture last season, which could be a reason why his production dropped a bit.

Bellinger could have potentially slid in as the Yankees' full-time first baseman had he hit the free agency market this year. If the team is unable to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto, Bellinger would have fit as a possible outfield replacement.

Soto will be the Yankees' top priority this offseason, but bringing in Bellinger would've been a strong complementary addition or replacement piece.

Bellinger has another opt-out decision following next season, so it's possible that he could be on the Yankees' radar next year with a strong campaign in 2025.

