Yankees Predicted To Have Multiple Players Battling for All-Star Reserve Spots
The New York Yankees are battling a lot of injuries to their roster right now but are still looked upon as one of the best teams in baseball.
Their offensive explosion to begin the 2025 season has garnered a ton of headlines, as they had a historic opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers. As a team, they clubbed 15 home runs, bludgeoning the National League Central contenders.
Some of the newly designed torpedo bats that players were using generated a ton of headlines, going viral with each swing. But, some blame also needs to be placed on the Brewers' pitching staff for the strategy they deployed in the series.
Leading the way in the hit parade was reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. He launched four home runs in the series and by Game 3, the Milwaukee pitching staff was unintentionally intentionally walking him with pitches not near the zone.
Other players stepped up and produced alongside their star leader, such as second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.
He has been excellent since being acquired from the Miami Marlins ahead of last year’s trade deadline and has been predicted to earn a spot in the starting lineup for the AL All-Star Team this year alongside Judge.
Will there be anyone else joining that tandem at Truist Part, home of the Atlanta Braves, during the 2025 Midsummer Classic?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that catcher Austin Wells will be making the trip, too.
The MLB writer holds Wells in high regard, believing that it will be a three-horse race between him, Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, not just in 2025 but for years to come.
“The trio of Cal Raleigh (SEA), Adley Rutschman (BAL) and Austin Wells (NYY) could battle for the starting catcher spot in the AL lineup for the foreseeable future, as all three are great two-way backstops who are well-respected across baseball,” Reuter wrote.
For the first round of predictions, it is Raleigh snagging the starting spot with Wells beating out Rutschman as the reserve catcher.
Keep an eye on shortstop Anthony Volpe as a potential All-Star reserve in the AL as well.
He was also using the torpedo bat that went viral the opening weekend successfully when it came to hitting home runs.
Volpe had two home runs in that series and added his third of the year in the opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
But, as the case is with most young players, he has yet to find the kind of consistency that would push him to All-Star status.
Those three home runs are the only hits he has in 18 plate appearances. He has taken two walks, which is encouraging, but to be more than just an honorable mention for a spot on the All-Star team, he needs to avoid such drastic ebbs and flows in his performance.