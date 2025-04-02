Yankees Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade with Twins To Bolster Third Base
For at least one series, any issues that people thought the New York Yankees lineup would run into were put to rest.
Despite not having Juan Soto in the mix as protection for reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, the team’s bats were dynamic in their season-opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees clubbed 15 home runs in three games, led by four from Judge and three from Jazz Chisholm Jr., one of the players who has helped the torpedo bat go viral over the last few days.
Despite playing the fewest games in the MLB to this point, New York still ranks near the top in virtually every offensive category. They have a team slash line of .333/.427/.804, crushing the Brewers' pitching staff.
Everyone contributed, as Jasson Dominguez was the only starter who didn’t record multiple hits in the series. Reserves Pablo Reyes and J.C. Escarra were the only players who didn’t have at least one hit. Reyes did get on base once with a walk.
That kind of success isn’t going to occur every series, but it is certainly encouraging to see the team get off to such a strong start at the plate, given some of the concerns surrounding them entering the season.
Injuries were a major topic of discussion as two projected starters, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman D.J. LeMahieu, are both on the injured list to start the season.
Third base is being manned by Oswaldo Cabrera right now, but the Yankees have one of the worst hot corner situations in baseball.
With so many injuries to the pitching staff, that has been the focus of attention in the early going, but third base cannot be forgotten.
If the opportunity to make an upgrade presents itself, general manager Brian Cashman needs to pull the trigger.
Where could an upgrade be found?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes one will eventually come this season in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.
In a recent piece, he made 25 bold predictions for the 2025 season. One of them is that New York will pull off a blockbuster with the AL Central contenders for their talented third baseman, Royce Lewis.
“The Twins trade the oft-injured Royce Lewis to the Yankees for lefty Henry LaLane, righty Cam Schlittler and infielder Oswald Peraza,” the former MLB executive wrote.
That would be a huge trade for the franchise to make, but an incredibly risky one.
There is no denying the talent that Lewis possesses. In 605 career plate appearances, he has recorded a .368/.327/.497 slash line with 33 home runs and 27 doubles.
But that has come since making his debut on May 6, 2022. He has just not been able to stay on the field, something New York already deals with plenty of.
It would be difficult to justify adding another injury-prone player into the mix, given the lack of durability that has already been shown. But if the price is right, taking a swing on that kind of talent is always worth the risk.
There is a legitimate All-Star upside with Lewis if he can find a way to stay healthy and on the field, producing.