Yankees Re-Sign Slugger, Add Even More Power After Historic Opening Weekend
The New York Yankees have brought back a familiar face on Monday afternoon.
As first reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees have re-signed first baseman/designated hitter Dominic Smith to a minor league deal after he opted out of his contract with the team on March 21.
After not making the Opening Day roster, Smith trying to pursue a big league opportunity elsewhere seemingly made a lot of sense following what was a strong spring from the former New York Mets high-profile prospect.
However, Smith has now decided that trying to claw his way back to Major League Baseball with New York after he narrowly missed breaking camp with the team.
Smith played 13 games for the Yankees during spring training and slashed .297/.289/.568 with three home runs and 12 RBI, though he did strike out eight times and did not walk once.
He has not had a productive year in the big leagues since the shortened 2020 season with the Mets in which he slashed .316/.377/.616 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI over 50 games.
Hitting 12 home runs with the Washington Nationals in 2023, Smith has at least shown an ability to contribute on a Major League roster, though he needed to do more than he did in camp to make the Yankees.
Now, likely headed to Triple-A for the time being, Smith becomes another depth piece who can provide some pop for a New York team that did nothing but hit for power in their opening series sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers.