Yankees, Red Sox Are In Bidding War For Red-Hot Reliever, Per Insider
The New York Yankees surely will be looking to add to the bullpen over the next couple of hours and will have some stiff competition.
New York clearly is open for business and has indicated that it is willing to make a major splash ahead of the trade deadline in order to give itself the best chance possible to compete for a World Series title this year.
The Yankees certainly need to go all in this year because there is a chance that superstar slugger Juan Soto will leave in free agency. The 2024 campaign may be the Yankees' best chance to win a title and they are interested in adding bullpen help. New York reportedly has shown interest in a reunion with Chad Green, but the rival Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles reportedly have too, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Red Sox, Orioles, and Yankees are trying to improve their respective bullpens from a leverage and depth perspective," Bowden said. "They've all been in on Tanner Scott and Kyle Finnegan, but that's just at the high end of the market. They've also been trying to land relievers such as Mark Leiter Jr. of the (Chicago Cubs), Luis Garcia of the (Los Angeles Angels), Dylan Floro of the (Washington Nationals), Chad Green of the (Toronto Blue Jays), and both Lucas Erceg and Austin Adams of the (Oakland Athletics)."
Green is having arguably the best season of his career and has a 1.67 ERA in 31 appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran right-hander is expected to be one of the top relievers on the move ahead of the deadline.
New York has been linked to him for weeks and it isn't a surprise because he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees. While the Yankees may want him, they will have to likely overpay because of the competition from Boston and Baltimore.
