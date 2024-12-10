Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Reportedly Pushing for Gold Glove First Baseman

With the Yankees in need of a starting first baseman next season, reports are swirling that the team has resumed contract talks with this Gold Glove first baseman.

Logan VanDine

Sep 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) runs off a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) runs off a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

After losing out on the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, the New York Yankees are switching their focus on their need for a first baseman.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported that New York has resumed contract talks with Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker; the Yankees had previously declined Anthony Rizzo's $17 million option for the 2025 season, paying him a $6 million buyout instead.

This report comes after Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Monday that the Yankees don't plan on targeting free agent first baseman Pete Alonso.

Walker, 33, was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He has spent eight seasons in the major leagues playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and is coming off back-to-back great years with the bat.

During the 2024 season, Walker slashed .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 84 RBI in 130 games. The first baseman is also just three years removed from slugging 36 home runs (the most in his career) and two seasons removed from driving in a career-high 103 RBI; the latter year saw Walker help lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series, where they fell to the Texas Rangers in five games.

Sherman also wrote while Walker isn't the "perfect fit" for the Bronx Bombers since he would be another right-handed batter in their lineup, he additionally brings a rock-solid glove to the table. Often considered the best defensive first baseman in the league, the veteran has won three straight NL Gold Glove Awards at the position.

With the Yankees' only options at first base being rookie Ben Rice and utility hitter Oswaldo Cabrera, bringing in the power and defense of Walker would be a major upgrade for New York at first base.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News