Yankees Reportedly Pushing for Gold Glove First Baseman
After losing out on the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, the New York Yankees are switching their focus on their need for a first baseman.
Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported that New York has resumed contract talks with Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker; the Yankees had previously declined Anthony Rizzo's $17 million option for the 2025 season, paying him a $6 million buyout instead.
This report comes after Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Monday that the Yankees don't plan on targeting free agent first baseman Pete Alonso.
Walker, 33, was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He has spent eight seasons in the major leagues playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and is coming off back-to-back great years with the bat.
During the 2024 season, Walker slashed .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 84 RBI in 130 games. The first baseman is also just three years removed from slugging 36 home runs (the most in his career) and two seasons removed from driving in a career-high 103 RBI; the latter year saw Walker help lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series, where they fell to the Texas Rangers in five games.
Sherman also wrote while Walker isn't the "perfect fit" for the Bronx Bombers since he would be another right-handed batter in their lineup, he additionally brings a rock-solid glove to the table. Often considered the best defensive first baseman in the league, the veteran has won three straight NL Gold Glove Awards at the position.
With the Yankees' only options at first base being rookie Ben Rice and utility hitter Oswaldo Cabrera, bringing in the power and defense of Walker would be a major upgrade for New York at first base.