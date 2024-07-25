Yankees Reportedly Showing interest in Journeyman Lefty
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in this veteran starter, who has been around the block.
Rich Hill, a 44-year-old left-handed starting pitcher, is aiming to pitch in the Majors this season, which would be his 20th season overall. He has also seen interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to the Yankees, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.
Hill has pitched for 13 different organizations in his Major League career, most recently splitting time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres primarily as a starting pitcher in 2023. The journeyman struggled mightily last season, posting a record of 8-14 with a 5.41 ERA and 129 strikeouts, conceding just 58 walks in 146.1 innings pitched, but overall has respectable career numbers (90-73, 4.01 ERA, 1,423 K’s, and a 1.26 WHIP in 1,405 career innings) since making his Major League debut with the Chicago Cubs all the way back in 2005.
Unsurprisingly, Hill has pitched for both the Dodgers and Yankees. From 2016-19, Hill was in the midst of the most consistent stretch of his career with the Dodgers – a 30-16 overall record, 3.16 ERA, 427 strikeouts, and just 113 walks in 361.1 innings pitched. He recorded nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings during his brief pitstop in pinstripes back in 2014.
The Bronx Bombers are a disappointing 11-23 since June 13 and have not been able to right the ship since a scorching 49-22 start in the first 71 games of the season. Partially due to injuries, partially due to regression, the Yankees are seeking sensible answers for glaring holes on this current roster.
General Manager Brian Cashman should be active when it comes to evaluating the market prior to the fast-approaching MLB Trade Deadline, five days away on July 30. The Yankees have a need for infielders and are looking for starting pitching and bullpen help.
Clarke Schmidt (right lat strain) remains on the 60-day injured list (transferred from 15-day IL to 60-day on June 18); his hypothetical return would add a boost to the pitching staff for the stretch run. Left-handed starters Nestor Cortes (3.99 ERA) and Carlos Rodon (4.42 ERA) have struggled, which has been somewhat offset by the emergence of Luis Gil (3.10 ERA).
Landing Hill for cheap, another lefty who is also historically effective against both right-handed and left-handed batters, at the very least, gives New York more options to mix and match. Maybe Hill is a plug starter, maybe he comes out of the bullpen. With the Yankees’ recent stretch, a bigger deadline fish should still be on the radar for Cashman and company.
New York (60-44) remains 1.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East and 3.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins for the top AL Wild Card spot. The Yankees begin a three-game series against the rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday.