Yankees Reunite With Former Star Reliever to Bolster Bullpen
The New York Yankees have made a significant move to bolster the bullpen.
According to an announcement from the team, the Yankees have signed right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino to a Major League contract and placed him on the active roster.
In a corresponding move, they placed fellow right-hander JT Brubaker on the 60-day injured list. He broke several ribs after being hit by a comebacker during a spring training game in February.
Ottavino spent the last three seasons with the New York Mets after playing for the Boston Red Sox in 2021 following a trade from the Yankees.
The Yankees originally signed Ottavino to a lucrative three-year contract prior to the 2019 season, a year in which he was dominant with a career-best 1.90 and 88 strikeouts over 66 1/3 innings in 73 appearances.
After struggling to replicate the same level of success in 2020, the veteran right-hander bounced back a bit with the Red Sox before spending the last three years with the Mets on separate one-year deals.
In that period, Ottavino had a 3.14 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 211 strikeouts over 183 1/3 innings.
The 39-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league deal to return to Boston earlier this offseason, only to opt out once it became clear he wouldn't make the MLB roster.
Now, Ottavino gets the chance to return to the Bronx on a Major League deal, which should give him plenty of opportunities out of the bullpen to prove why he still belongs in the Show.